2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 do's and don'ts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're now more than 6 months into the coronavirus pandemic. Our lives and daily habits have changed and health experts say now is not the time to let up on important health and safety measures.
Dr. Zoe Stallings, works as a Family Medicine Physician at Primary Care at Pomona, a member of Cone Health Medical Group.
Here are reminders when it comes to protecting yourself during a pandemic, as the reopening process continues.
Masks:
- Wear a mask anytime you leave your household and go out in public. This includes places like a business, grocery store, pharmacy, work, and schools.
- Make sure your mask is secure on your face and covers your mouth and nose.
- When you take it off do so like you put it on. If it's looped around your ears, take each ear loop off one at a time.
- Do not touch the front of your mask when you are putting it on or taking it off. This can lead to contamination of the mask.
- When you take it off, put it in a separate pouch or a Ziploc bag. This will protect it from getting contaminated.
RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Kids and COVID-19
Handwashing:
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water covering your hands the entire time.
- An easy reminder is to sing a song like Happy Birthday or Staying Alive.
Social distancing:
- Keep enough space and enough time between you when out in public.
- For example, give some space while they use the ATM and also give them time. Wait for them to leave and for any droplets they might have expelled to disappear.
- When outside, don't gather in crowds. Some people are still crowding on decks and balconies. Just because it's outside, doesn't mean it's safe.
Other reminders:
- Don’t delay care – emergencies or preventive/routine appointments/procedures – health care facilities are safe.
- Get your flu shot now and protect yourself from getting sick.
Watch the videos below to see Dr. Stallings answer more coronavirus questions.