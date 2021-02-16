2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 misconceptions

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we break down COVID-19 misconceptions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've been living with COVID-19 for almost a year and there are still a lot of misconceptions out there. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, Cone Health's infection prevention medical director Dr. Cynthia Snider debunked common myths.

#1: I've been vaccinated, so I can hang out with family members and friends who I don't live with – like I used to – no mask, no social distancing, I can hug grandma, etc.

Dr. Snider said you still have to social distance and wear a mask because even if you have been vaccinated, you're only about 95% protected. There is still a chance that you can get COVID-19 and spread it to other people.

#2: When the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 decreases, that means COVID will be over soon and we can go back to normal.

Dr. Snider said it means that people are following the 3 w's, wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash their hands. It does not mean the virus is not in the community.

#3: It's okay to get only the first dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Snider said having only one dose of the vaccine does not protect you as much as having two. When you get the second dose of the vaccine is also important. Dr. Snider said you need to get it in the window provided by the person administering your shot. If you don't, it might not be as effective.

#4: I had COVID-19. I don't need to get the vaccine or wear a mask.

Dr. Snider said that even though you have some immunity from having the virus, we still do not know how long that immunity will last. You also still need to wear a mask because Dr. Snider said you do not know if you are still contagious or not.

#5: I'm going on a trip with friends and family. As long as I test negative before heading out of town, no one is at risk.

Dr. Snider said testing negative only shows if you have the virus or not during that specific time. If you do want to go on a trip with friends and family, Dr. Snider recommends getting tested and quarantining for two weeks beforehand.

#6: You should wear more than one mask at a time for protection from the new COVID variants.