2 Your Well Being: COVID-19 vaccine booster and kid doses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There have been two major updates with COVID-19 vaccines: kids ages 5 to 11 can now receive the vaccine and boosters for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J are now available. Cone Health's Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. DeAnne Brooks joined us to break down all the new information.

COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Just last week, federal health officials clear Pfizer's low dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11. It is a smaller dose and does require a second shot in three weeks.

Cone Health is giving the vaccine out for kids 5-11 at various community events and certain pediatric doctor's offices. You do have to make an appointment ahead of time. You can do that here or by calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents or guardians must accompany the child to the appointment to provide consent.

COVID-19 boosters

Cone Health is offering all three booster vaccines at all Cone Health vaccination clinics to eligible populations.

The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:

People ages 65 and older

People ages 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities

People ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings

Anyone ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.

So why is a booster needed? Dr. Brooks said over time our natural immunity and the immunity we get from vaccines can lessen. A booster helps re-up that immunity so you are better protected.