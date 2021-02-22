2 Your Well-Being: Latest on the COVID-19 vaccine

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we break down the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beginning this week, teachers will become the next group in North Carolina eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They join health care workers and anyone over 65. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine.

What will be the next vaccine to get on the market?

Cone Health's Director of Pharmacy and Oncology Dr. Andre Harvin said the next vaccine on the market will most likely be from Johnson & Johnson. It's different from vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna because you only need one dose instead of two.

Johnson & Johnson applied for Emergency Use Authorization with the Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 4. The FDA is expected to make a decision later this week. Company officials said the vaccine is 72% effective in the United States and 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness.

It's a question we get a lot, do you still need to wear a mask after getting the vaccine?