2 Your Well-Being: Dealing with respiratory viruses through the holidays

Virus season is picking up as families begin to gather for the holidays. Dr. Amy Thompson shared what people should know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Doctors dealt with an influx of COVID-19 patients each of the past two winters. This year, they have to deal with two more viruses: influenza and RSV.

Health experts expect more sick people to show up at the hospital as people gather for the holidays. As people navigate respiratory virus season, Dr. Amy Thompson, a clinical coordinator with Alamance Regional Medical Center Pharmacy, joined 2 Your Well-Being to break down what they should know.

Thompson said each of the three viruses present similar symptoms. That makes it challenging for someone to know which virus they have on their own.

"You would not be able to tell what is making you sick just off of symptoms, alone," Thomspon said.

People may even have several viruses at the same time. The only to know which one someone has is to get tested, according to Thompson.

Treatment varies by person. Symptoms can range from none to quite severe. If someone is in good health and doesn't have any high-risk conditions, they can probably self-medicate at home as long as they feel well. That changes for people with one of high-risk circumstances. Thompson recommended calling a doctor as soon as possible after testing positive if you are at high risk for complications, even if they feel well.

Even if someone doesn't know which virus they have, Thompson said they should seek emergency care if their symptoms become severe. Those symptoms include chest pain and pressure, difficulty staying awake and prolonged confusion.