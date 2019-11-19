GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spenser Beasley, FNP is a family nurse practitioner who specializes in endocrinology who will answer your questions on Wednesday, November 20 at 4:00 p.m.
Enter your questions below now regarding diabetes and have them answered live on wfmynews2.com.
HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION
- Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below
- Enter your name then press enter
- Type your question and submit
MORE ABOUT SPENSER BEASLEY
Spenser Beasley, FNP, is a family nurse practitioner who specializes in endocrinology. His professional interests include pediatrics, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and thyroid and growth disorders. Inspired to pursue a career in health care by his own Type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 3 and experiences volunteering at a camp for children with diabetes, Spenser encourages, empathizes with and supports his patients with a positive approach to care. Spenser currently practices at Pediatric Specialists at Wendover Avenue.
Find out more about taking action to fight against diabetes by clicking, HERE.
