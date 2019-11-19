GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spenser Beasley, FNP is a family nurse practitioner who specializes in endocrinology who will answer your questions on Wednesday, November 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Enter your questions below now regarding diabetes and have them answered live on wfmynews2.com.

HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION

Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below

Enter your name then press enter

Type your question and submit

MORE ABOUT SPENSER BEASLEY

Spenser Beasley, FNP, is a family nurse practitioner who specializes in endocrinology. His professional interests include pediatrics, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and thyroid and growth disorders. Inspired to pursue a career in health care by his own Type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 3 and experiences volunteering at a camp for children with diabetes, Spenser encourages, empathizes with and supports his patients with a positive approach to care. Spenser currently practices at Pediatric Specialists at Wendover Avenue.

Find out more about taking action to fight against diabetes by clicking, HERE.

OTHER 2 YOUR WELL-BEING STORIES

RELATED: 'It Is A Crisis, It's a Pandemic!' Diabetes Spikes To Record Levels in the Triad

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Helping Veterans

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: 'Trust Your Gut, You Know Your Kid Best': Treating Sick and Injured Children

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Breast Cancer Health and Prevention

RELATED: 'There Is Hope!' More Women Are Surviving Breast Cancer Thanks To Improved Treatment and Screening

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: How To Stay Healthy This Flu Season

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: Avoiding Back Pain While Doing Fall Chores

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Why You Need To Be Concerned About Prostate Cancer

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Staying Healthy in Today’s Busy World

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: The Far Reaching Impact Of Suicide

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: A Look at the Latest Trends in Labor and Childbirth

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: What You Should Know About Asthma and Allergies

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Asthma Can Be Deadly If You Don't Know How To Manage It

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE