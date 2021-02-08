2 Your Well-Being: exercising in the summer heat

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, how to keep up your exercise routines while staying safe in the summer heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Outdoor exercises, like walking and going for a run, are good for your health but we need to be careful to avoid heat-related injuries. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, how to keep up your exercise routines while staying safe in the summer heat.

Dr. Shane Hudnall works at Cone Health Sports Medicine Center. He said when working out in hotter temperatures, you need to look out for heat exhaustion and heatstroke. That includes things like a mild headache, nausea, lightheadedness, or dizziness. If you experience those symptoms, get to a cool area like the shade or inside somewhere with air conditioning and drink plenty of water.

The Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run Virtual Race is coming up and many people are looking to train for it. Dr. Hudnall said you can get ready for the race anytime but you might want to wait until it's cooler or practice in the morning. That way your body can get accustomed to the weather you will be running in.