2 Your Well-Being: Getting ready for school during a pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The plan for schools during the coronavirus pandemic is still up in the air leaving parents and students with many questions. In Monday's 2 Your Well-Being, Cone Health experts showed us how you can physically and mentally prepare for kids to go back to school.

Cone Health's infectious disease specialist Dr. Cynthia Snider said you need to remember to check in with your doctor. You'll want to make an appointment for your child for any wellness checks or required vaccinations needed for school.

Dr. Snider said there are different symptoms you need to look for when it comes to the coronavirus and your child. A fair amount of children have mild or no symptoms. Children could have normal COVID-19 symptoms like cough and body aches, but they could also have some gastrointestinal issues. When it comes to older children and teenagers, symptoms could be closer to that of an adult. If your child has some symptoms or is feeling sick, you should call your doctor.

Cone Health's clinical psychologist Dr. David Gutterman said there are many ways to get your child ready for the new school year. No matter what, figure out how you feel about the situation first so you remain calm. Then talk to your child about how they feel about starting school. Next, make sure to continue checking on them during the school year.

Dr. Gutterman said your child might experience some disappointment or anxiety if they do not go back into the classroom. Make sure to have a structured learning time at home that resembles school to help them get through this time.