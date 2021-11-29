2 Your Well-Being: gift ideas for health and wellness

If you haven't thought of gifts for everyone on your list in today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about ideas that come with the gift of health and wellness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday shopping season is here. If you haven't thought of gifts for everyone on your list in today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about ideas that come with the gift of health and wellness.

Mike Sabin is the General Manager at Cone Health Sagewell Health & Fitness. He said there are many fitness and exercise-related gifts to choose from including exercise clothing, a gift certificate, or you can offer to be someone's exercise buddy. You can also gift someone an enrollment for a 5k.

When it comes to relaxing, Sabin said the best gifts include a massage certificate, a journal to help with mental health, or a relaxation class like yoga.

One of the biggest gifts you can give is a cooking class. Sabin also said you can gift someone a food service, new cookbook, or new cooking utensil.