GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is supposed to be a holiday filled with tricks and treats and even a few scares, but you don't want those scares to end up with a trip to the ER.

Lynn Klett a nurse practitioner with Piedmont Pediatrics stopped by the WFMY studio on the Good Morning Show.

Klett said there are a few important costume reminders that will make the night a spooky success.

Pay attention to costume fit

Make sure kids are visible, consider attaching glow sticks to them for when it gets dark

Check kids' masks to make sure they can see properly

While out trick or treating especially after dark, make sure kids are taking extra precautions.

Have kids take a flashlight with them

Make sure they know where crosswalks are and only cross streets in those cross walks

When it comes to candy, there are some reminders to make sure you only get sweet treats.

Don't eat any candy until after trick or treating is over

This gives time to inspect the candy to make sure there is nothing odd about what your child came home with

Get rid of anything that's unwrapped or appears to be open

Another way to cut down on sugar intake this Halloween is by participating in the "Switch Witch" tradition.

"It's a way for parents to trade out candy without kids feeling like they are being denied all of their Halloween," said Klett. "After kids go to bed, parents can sneak in and take maybe half the candy and replace it with something like play-dough or a book, something small but a goodie that the kids can enjoy."

For more Halloween safety tips, click here to visit Cone Health's website.

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: How To Stay Healthy This Flu Season

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Back To School Checkups & Vaccines