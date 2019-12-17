GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Your Well-Being Webchat: 'How to deal with depression and stress beyond the holidays’

Join us on Wednesday, December 18 at 3:30 p.m. for a 2 Your Well-Being live webchat with clinical psychologist, Jenna Mendelson on how to deal with depression and stress during the holidays and beyond.

HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION

Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below

Enter your name then press enter

Type your question and submit

Ask your questions, here

MORE ABOUT MENDELSON

Jenna Mendelson, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist with LeBauer Behavioral Medicine and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. With expertise in a wide variety of areas including depression, anxiety, stress and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Dr. Mendelson provides behavioral health care to adolescents, adults, couples and families.

