GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Your Well-Being Webchat: 'How to deal with depression and stress beyond the holidays’
Join us on Wednesday, December 18 at 3:30 p.m. for a 2 Your Well-Being live webchat with clinical psychologist, Jenna Mendelson on how to deal with depression and stress during the holidays and beyond.
HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION
- Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below
- Enter your name then press enter
- Type your question and submit
MORE ABOUT MENDELSON
Jenna Mendelson, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist with LeBauer Behavioral Medicine and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. With expertise in a wide variety of areas including depression, anxiety, stress and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Dr. Mendelson provides behavioral health care to adolescents, adults, couples and families.
