GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's already October, which means it's time to talk flu season.

Melissa Morgan is the Director of Infection Prevention and Sterile Processing for Cone Health. She says the flu shot is the number one best way to prevent not only getting the flu, but also spreading it.

So when is the best time to get a flu shot? Morgan says anyone 6 months and older should reach out to their doctor by the end of October to schedule a flu shot.

So, what if you get the flu? Morgan says you should stay home. That's the best way to make sure you don't spread it to anyone else. The next best thing is to wash your hands. Soap and water are best, but hand sanitizer can work in a pinch.

Once you get the flu, Morgan says you will have it for 7 to 10 days. It needs to run its course. The best way to feel better faster is to get rest and drink plenty of water.

RELATED: VERIFY: Flu Shot Can’t Cause The Flu, But It Can Make You Feel Sick

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, The 20-Second Hand Washing Rule Does The Trick

