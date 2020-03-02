GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is celebrated as heart health month and it's the perfect time to check in on your well-being.

When it comes to knowing the risks and preventative measures for things like heart attacks and heart diseases, it's different for men and women.

Risk factors vary by gender and that makes tracking your heart health, different for men and women.

Women need to worry about things like pregnancy complications and inflammatory diseases in addition to traditional risk factors when it comes to preventing heart disease.

Things to keep an eye on as you try to stay heart-healthy are as follows:

Know your numbers

Eat hearth healthy

Exercise

Avoid tobacco

For more resources related to heart health, click this link to see all the help Cone Health offers both online at their medical practices.

