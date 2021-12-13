2 Your Well-Being: Staying safe for the holidays

On this 2 Your Well-Being, Cone Health's Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Philip Lamptey provides the best safety practices for the holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are a fun and festive time of year. With decorations, meals and other holiday activities, there are a few extra precautions to consider to prevent injuries.

Cone Health's Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Philip Lamptey shared safety concerns and steps to keep in mind for a safe, injury-free holiday season.

Falls are a common injury during the holidays. People can get hurt setting up decorations. Dr. Lamptey said to make sure to clear the floor of cords, ornaments, and toys. He also said, when using a ladder, make sure you have a solid base.

Choking is another common problem this time of year. Dr. Lamptey said to be mindful when eating certain foods like whole grapes, candy, popcorn, and raw vegetables. He also said to keep an eye on children around small toys, ornaments, or small balls.

His top trick was to be extra careful with food small enough to fit in a toilet paper roll.

Fire safety should always be top of mind. That's especially true during the holiday season. Dr. Lamptey said to keep it simple to stay safe.

"You think about knowing the basics when it comes to fire safety and prevention," Dr. Lamptey said. "You get basic resources that you can keep at home and be prepared."

His other advice was to make sure you have a plan, have an agreed-upon meeting point outside the house and have adults help children under 5-years old or people with special needs.