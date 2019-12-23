GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s never a good time to have an illness, but today there are options besides emergency rooms during the holidays.

Cone Health offers these home health services:

Telehealth

Virtual Visit

MyChart Visits

Cone Health

Virtual visits are best for things like the cold or the flu, and if it is the flu, don't wait long.

You can quickly access these services from any app, tablet or computer.

Cone Health

If you're really sick over the holidays and need to see someone in person, your best bet is an urgent care or insta-care center.

To learn more about virtual health help, click here for more resources on Cone Health's website.

