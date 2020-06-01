GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new year. A new decade. A new you. The list of resolutions can get lengthy, so in our 2 Your Well-Being, we are focusing on how all of us can plan for a healthy year.

Dr. Zoe Stallings practices at Primary Care at Pomona in Greensboro. It's part of the Cone Health Medical Group. She says you should lean on doctors to help stick to our New Year's resolutions. Make an appointment for a physical with your primary care physician. This appointment will help establish a baseline of health and create plans that are appropriate for you whether you want to lose weight or quit smoking. They can also help you get back toward your health goals.

Dr. Stallings says you also need to know your family health history. If a primary care provider knows your family history, they can watch for illnesses that you are at risk and act appropriately. They can suggest necessary screenings and tell you what to watch out for.

You also need to focus on mental health. Dr. Stallings says you should also pay attention to mental health and work-life balance. Budgeting money as well and budgeting time can go a long way to decrease depression, anxiety, and burn-out. Prioritize self-care activities such as unwinding before bed, journaling or going to a concert. Many times we overextend ourselves and we are not any more productive just more stressed. Stress has a measurable impact on our physical and mental well-being. If you feel stressed, depressed, overwhelmed or anxious, talk to your primary care provider.

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Getting the most out of your New Year's resolutions

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: What to do if you get sick during the holidays

RELATED: 'It Is A Crisis, It's A Pandemic!' Diabetes Spikes To Record Levels In The Triad

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: 'Trust Your Gut, You Know Your Kid Best': Treating Sick and Injured Children

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Breast Cancer Health and Prevention

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: How To Stay Healthy This Flu Season

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: Avoiding Back Pain While Doing Fall Chores

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Why You Need To Be Concerned About Prostate Cancer

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Back To School Checkups & Vaccines

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Asthma Can Be Deadly If You Don't Know How To Manage It