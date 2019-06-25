GREENSBORO, N.C. — When we think of keeping hydrated in the summer, we often think about drinking lots of water. But your food is just as important when it comes to staying hydrated.

FOODS IN HIGHER WATER CONCENTRATION

That means selecting foods that are higher in water concentration. That includes more fruits and veggies containing more water. Fruits highest in water include melon and citrus fruits. You can also freeze your fruit to keep cool. Some great fruits to freeze include: bananas, grapes, melons, berries, and oranges. You can also make fruit popsicles and smoothies with those items.

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being | 'Slip, Slop, Slap,': It Could Save A Life

FRUITS AND VEGGIES IN SEASON

Also, when you’re grocery shopping make sure you select vegetables and fruits that are in season. This will also help you save money at check out.

You’ll also want to make lighter foods when it comes to summer. That includes items like tacos, sandwiches, and wraps. Melissa Leonard, a registered dietitian with Cone Health, recommends selecting whole grains as a base to build your meal.

Also, make sure to always carry a water bottle to stay hydrated all summer long.