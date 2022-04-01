2 Your Well-Being: Keeping your New Year's resolutions

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we want to help you reach your New Year's goals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The New Year is here! It's a time when people set New Year's resolutions. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we want to help you reach your 2022 goals.

Carly Buehler is the health and fitness manager at Cone Health Sagewell Health & Fitness. She recommends starting something instead of stopping something. For example, it is more appealing to start eating healthy than to stop eating junk. It's also appealing to start waking up early instead of stopping sleeping in late.

No matter the resolution, Buehler said you need to have a plan. It's better to map everything out ahead of time and stick with your goals. On the other hand, do not be afraid to change things halfway through. It might be easier to exercise three days a week instead of 5. Make those changes as you go.