2 Your Well-Being: Kids and COVID-19

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we break down everything you need to know about kids and COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the first day of school for students across the triad. Most are learning from home but some are back in the classroom. No matter what your child is doing there is always a chance they could be exposed to the coronavirus.

Dr. Suresh Nagappan is the medical director for the children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital. He said some kids are more susceptible to COVID-19 than others, which includes kids with chronic illnesses.

Nagappan adds that over the past few months, numbers show kids with diabetes or asthma are not as likely to get COVID-19 as originally thought as long as it's well controlled.

Officials recommend, if you have a child with a chronic illness to not panic but take precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

When it comes to playing with friends, Nagappan said the safest thing to do is keep kids away from others but he knows it's hard.

Being away from friends for months can take a toll and you have to weigh not only the physical health risk but the mentally as well.

He said you can create a space that is safer for kids to interact with their friends just remember outside is better than inside, wear a mask no matter what, and staying 6 feet apart.

Nagappan also advises children to not share food and limiting the number of kids who interact.

So, what if kids refuse to wear a mask?

He said to have some understanding and some empathy if kids do. This is a stressful time for everyone. If your kids are older, give them a role. Tell them wearing a mask help others.

For younger kids, slowly introduce it. Wear a mask with your child and talk in the mirror or have their stuffed animals wear a mask.

Nagappan said to make the masks decorative and fun. Some of it is building tolerance to wearing a mask.