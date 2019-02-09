GREENSBORO, N.C. — Labor Day is always the first Monday in September. However, this year we're talking about a different form of laboring.

Heather Hogan is a certified nurse midwife at Women's Hospital. She joined our round-table discussion on WFMY News 2 at 5 to talk about trends when it comes to women in labor and what today's moms want.

She said women are taking charge of their childbirth experiences, now more than ever before. New moms are bringing personal items such as favorite blankets, pillows even photos to the hospital.

Some moms want a natural childbirth, others want drugs to help them through it. Many women today are turning to Nitrous Oxide. Hogan says while it doesn't provide the same pain relief as an epidural, it does help.

Many new mothers are also choosing a water birth. Some believe it's a less-stressed experience for mother and newborn.

