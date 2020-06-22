2 Your Well-Being | Making sense of COVID-19 numbers

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords said the most important numbers to focus on are hospitalizations and deaths.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With new coronavirus numbers coming in every day, it can be kind of confusing to understand. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, Cone Health experts are teaching us how to make sense of them.

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords said the most important numbers to focus on are hospitalizations and deaths. The number of cases depends on the community itself. How they are testing and who they are testing.

Dr. Swords said the numbers at a state level are concerning because they are increasing. At a local level, Dr. Swords said we could expect to see numbers increase as more things continue to reopen.

When it comes to the death rate, Dr. Swords said it's higher in Guilford county than in other counties because of the density of nursing home residents per 10,000 people is higher than in other counties. We have also seen a higher number of nursing home residents get sick and die.