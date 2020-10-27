2 Your Well-Being: Navigating COVID-19 and Halloween

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at how you can stay vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween-related activities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is just a few days away and with COVID-19 numbers rising, safety needs to be top of mind. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at how you can stay vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween-related activities.

Dr. Cynthia Snider is Cone Health's infection prevention medical director. She said finding alternatives for trick-or-treating is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Snider said she understands kids are looking forward to trick-or-treating, so if you go, make sure you are wearing a mask, wait six feet apart, and are washing your hands as often as possible.

She said a costume mask is not designed to protect you. The best one to wear is a surgical mask or a fabric mask that matches your costume.

When it comes to handing out candy, Snider recommends people make individual bags people can grab so you aren't getting too close to each other. She adds if you have had COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks, you should avoid handing out candy. There is a chance that you are still contagious and can pass it along to other people.