GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 your well-being, we want you to take a look at these numbers: 174,000, 31,000, and 2.

Now here's the significance of these numbers. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 174,000 new cases of prostate cancer this year and that more than 31,000 people will die from it in 2019 because prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. men.

Robin Bass is a prostate oncology nurse navigator with Cone Health Cancer Center. She joined us on WFMY News 2 at 5 with more insight.

Bass said part of catching prostate cancer early is knowing the risk factors. That includes age, race/ethnicity, geography, family history, gene changes, diet, obesity, smoking, chemical exposure, sexually transmitted infections, and if someone has had a vasectomy.

So when should you get tested? Bass said men should start at age 50 because they are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years.

If you have a high risk of developing prostate cancer, you should start getting tested at age 45. This includes African Americans and men who have a first-degree relative, father or brother, diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, younger than age 65.

Then men who have an even higher risk should start getting tested at age 40. That includes men with more than one first-degree relative who had prostate cancer at an early age.

Cone Health Systems will have several free prostate cancer screenings over the next few weeks. The next one will be Monday, September 30 in High Point. The next will be Monday, October 7 in Mebane.

