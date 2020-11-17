2 Your Well-Being: rising COVID-19 numbers and what they mean

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're breaking down the new numbers and the importance of social distancing.

Coronavirus numbers are on the rise and it has many people worried. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're breaking down the new numbers and the importance of social distancing.

Dr. Bruce Swords is Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive. He said the hospital has been caring for more than 90 COVID-19 patients and it's not just concerning but it's alarming.

"What's concerning is that a few short weeks ago, maybe eight we had one-third of those cases in our facilities. So what's concerning is the rapid rise and the number of patients we have from mid-thirties to more than 100 patients and we don't see that rapid rise tapering off anytime soon," Swords said.

He also said there are more people testing positive for coronavirus because there are more COVID-19 cases in our communities.

"A subset of those people who are infected get extraordinarily sick and require hospitalizations and unfortunately as we know some of those patients die," Swords said.

Now there's a concern about if there are enough beds to care for an even more increase in COVID-19 patients.

"It's a concern, certainly we have the number of beds and staff members, doctors, and nurses to take care of the patients we have now. We will do everything that we can to take care of those patients in the future as we need to but our resources will get constrained and we might have to start shifting resources to the right patient and we don't know what that will look like. We have to get this under control now," Swords said.

He said as a community that we all have to do our part to help save lives.

"Everybody needs to participate and do their part. Wear a mask over your nose and your mouth. We also know we need to stay away from each other and distance ourselves and bring a mask, and of course, wash your hands," Swords said.

When it comes to the holidays, Swords said limit gatherings to less than ten people. He said if it's not a family member then you even more so need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Wear a mask even in your house and stay away from guests even in your house," Swords said.

He also said, if you can cancel your event then to do so and instead hold a virtual gathering.