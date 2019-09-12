GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holiday safety is an issue that burns brightest from late November to mid-January, when families gather, parties are scheduled and travel spikes. So in today's 2 Your Well Being segment, we want to help you stay safe this holiday season. Safe Guilford injury prevention coordinator Leigha Jordan joined us with tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Jordan says some basic things to remember when putting up decorations include using a sturdy ladder when hanging decorations or lights. Make sure you know your limitations.

She also suggests hanging breakable ornaments at top of the tree. Doing so leaves room for kids to decorate the bottom with non-breakable items.

Jordan recommends keeping candles and matches out of children's reach. And adds lit candles should be at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn.

RELATED: Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires

RELATED: What is 'Christmas tree syndrome' and how to avoid it

Plants add to the beauty of a space, but Jordan says you'll want to keep a lookout for them as well. Some popular holiday plants are poisonous to children and pets, including mistletoe and holly berries. In a poison emergency, call the national Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Keeping safety top of mind doesn't end when the decorations are in place. Remember to water natural trees regularly. When needles are dry, they can catch fire easily. And don't forget to turn off decorative lights before leaving home or going to sleep. This will prevent any overheating.

Many people may not think about it, but you also need to think about safety when it comes to gift-giving. You'll want to read instructions and warning labels when choosing toys for children. Make sure the toy or game is appropriate for your child's age and development. If you are giving a bike, skateboard or scooter this holiday season, including a helmet to keep them safe while they're having fun.

This is the time of year family and friends gather. whether you're hitting the road to visit a relative or going to the store around the corner to pick up a forgotten item, remember to buckle up every time you're in a vehicle. Also, the trunk is a great place to keep hot foods, large gifts, and anything that can become a projectile.