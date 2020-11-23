2 Your Well-Being: Should you change your Thanksgiving plans?

If you do have to visit people you don't live with, Dr. Zoe Stallings said to stay outside and wear a mask.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re a few days out from Thanksgiving and while your plans are probably set, with the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in our community and across the country you need to be careful.

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, Cone Health Medical Group Family Medicine Physician Dr. Zoe Stallings joined us for what you need to know for a safer Thanksgiving. She said it's imperative that we all review our plans and reconsider how we're celebrating and ensure we follow precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this Thanksgiving. That includes things like only having people you live with part of your holiday celebrations or holding a dinner over FaceTime or Zoom.

If you do have to visit people you don't live with, Dr. Stallings said to stay outside and wear a mask. If you're eating with others, she advises one person to do the cooking and wear a mask the whole time. Anyone who comes into your home should wash their hands, and maintain some sort of social distancing.

Dr. Stallings said if all guests quarantined for 14 days, there's still a risk. The virus could already be in their system without that person's knowledge. If you're traveling for Thanksgiving and are going to an area with high coronavirus numbers, Dr. Stallings said you should get a test when you get back. If you're hosting Thanksgiving, Dr. Stallings said you should also get a test because there is a chance that you could have been exposed.