GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall has finally arrived in the Triad and the time to do those household chores that come with the season, is here.

Raking leaves, home repairs and even bending over to carve a pumpkin could aggravate any back pain you may already have.

Dr. Dahari Brooks, an orthopedic and spine surgeon with Cone Health, stopped by WFMY News 2 to discuss some ways to prevent injury.

You should always:

Stretch before activity to prepare your body

Lift with your knees, never bend at the waist

Participate in regular exercise to help keep your muscles flexible

"One of the best things you can do for your back, is maintain a generally healthy lifestyle, which will include not smoking" said Dr. Brooks.

When it comes to treating the pain, it's easy to pick up the Tylenol, the heating pad, or just get some more rest, but there is a time when you should head in to see a doctor.

"If you start to feel numbness, or tingling, weakness in the legs, a sensation like your foot is falling asleep, that could be a sign that the nerve is pinched, or irritated, and that's a reason you want to seek medical attention," said Dr. Brooks.

