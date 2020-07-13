2 Your Well-Being: Summer heat and COVID-19

In today's 2 Your Well-being, we are talking ways to stay cool in the summer heat during COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is one of the hottest weeks of the year and, when wearing a mask, it feels even hotter. In today's 2 Your Well-being, we talk ways to stay cool in the summer heat during COVID-19.

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords said no matter how uncomfortable it is to wear a mask in hot weather, it is still the right thing to do. How can you stay cool? Dr. Swords said to go out early when it's cooler. When it comes to the afternoon, he said it will be hot regardless.

Dr. Swords said the key to staying cool is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water no matter if you are inside or outside. Some symptoms of heat-related illness are feeling hot, not sweating while in a hot environment, and being tired. If you feel any of these, get inside quickly. If you get to the point where you have a 101-degree fever or higher and you can't cool off, or you pass out, you should to get medical help immediately.

Dr. Swords said there is no solid evidence that warmer temperatures stop the spread of coronavirus. He points to areas across the country that are still seeing a surge in cases and hospitalizations even during hotter weather.