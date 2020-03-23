GREENSBORO, N.C. — The news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak can be stressful for both adults and kids alike.

Talking to your kids can help them manage their stress and anxiety.

Dr. Jenna Mendelson is a licensed clinical psychologist with LeBauer HealthCare and a member of Cone Health Medical Group.

She said being intentional with a conversation is key.

"Make sure you're asking how they are feeling and then really listen when they speak," said Dr. Mendelson. "It's also important to be mindful of not just what we say, but how we say it."

Dr. Mendelson recommends using the CDC's website as a resource for your conversations. The health organization breaks down facts about the coronavirus in very simple language that kids will be able to understand.

