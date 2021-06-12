2 Your Well-Being: What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

In January 2021, the vaccine became available to community members 75 and older. Now children 5 and older are eligible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been a year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved. Last December, health care workers started receiving the vaccine. In January 2021, the vaccine became available to community members 75 and older. Now children 5 and older are eligible.

We’ve come a long way but we’re not done yet. We all still have a role as we continue through COVID and as new variants occur, such as Omicron. So, in today's 2 Your Well-Being, we’re talking about the vaccine. Where we are now and steps going forward.

Cone Health's Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. DeAnne Brooks joined us to answer your questions.

COVID-19 boosters

Cone Health is offering all three booster vaccines at all Cone Health vaccination clinics to eligible populations.

The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:

People ages 65 and older

People ages 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities

People ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings

Anyone ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.

So why is a booster needed? Dr. Brooks said over time our natural immunity and the immunity we get from vaccines can lessen. A booster helps re-up that immunity so you are better protected.

You must attest to the date you received your last dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine to schedule your booster dose. You do have to make an appointment ahead of time. You can do that here or by calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lost vaccine card