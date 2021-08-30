2 Your Well-Being: What you need to know about the delta variant

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we are discussing everything you need to know about the delta variant.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in our community due to the delta variant, we want to address how to reduce your risk, what to do if you're exposed, concerns about children and COVID, and more.

Cone Health's Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider joined us for 2 Your Well-Being to discuss everything you need to know. She said over the last few weeks, Cone Health has had a steady increase in COVID hospitalizations and most people are unvaccinated. When it comes to tests coming back positive, Dr. Snider said it's between 11% and 13% on any given day.

Dr. Sinder said while most cases are in unvaccinated people, there are breakthrough cases. Dr. Snider said symptoms are similar. It may feel like you have a cold or muscle aches. She adds most people who are vaccinated and get COVID have less severe symptoms and are less likely to end up in the hospital.

Dr. Sinder said in a strain of COVID this contagious, we need to use every tool we have like wearing a mask. If you are exposed to someone with COVID, Dr. Snider said to get tested as soon as you find out. Many people are showing symptoms 3 to 5 days after exposure.

When it comes to kids and COVID, Dr. Snider doesn't think masking is optional for schools. She adds mask mandates keep children in schools. When it comes to children 12 and older, Dr. Snider urges them to get vaccinated.