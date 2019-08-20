GREENSBORO, N.C. — Runny, watery itchy eyes and nose? If this is you, then you know what it's like to have allergies.

Joel Gallagher, MD, Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Specialist with the Allergy and Asthma Center of North Carolina stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio to answer your questions about asthma and allergies.

Here's what you should know about Asthma all provided by the Mayo Clinic.

Asthma signs and symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness or pain

Trouble sleeping caused by shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing

A whistling or wheezing sound when exhaling (wheezing is a common sign of asthma in children)

Coughing or wheezing attacks that are worsened by a respiratory virus, such as a cold or the flu

Signs that your asthma is probably worsening include:

Asthma signs and symptoms that are more frequent and bothersome

Increasing difficulty breathing (measurable with a peak flow meter, a device used to check how well your lungs are working)

The need to use a quick-relief inhaler more often

For some people, asthma signs and symptoms flare up in certain situations:

Exercise-induced asthma, which may be worse when the air is cold and dry

which may be worse when the air is cold and dry Occupational asthma, triggered by workplace irritants such as chemical fumes, gases or dust

triggered by workplace irritants such as chemical fumes, gases or dust Allergy-induced asthma, triggered by airborne substances, such as pollen, mold spores, cockroach waste or particles of skin and dried saliva shed by pets (pet dander)

MORE ABOUT DR. GALLAGHER

Joel Gallagher, MD, is an allergy, asthma and immunology specialist with Cone Health Medical Group. Joel earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and specializes in allergy, asthma and immunology as well as pediatrics. A native of Louisiana, Joel currently practices at the Allergy and Asthma Center of North Carolina.

