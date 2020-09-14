2 Your Well-Being: When will COVID-19 end?

Dr. Swords said we can expect the virus to stick around for the foreseeable future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every aspect of our lives but how long will it last?

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords joined us for Monday's 2 Your Well-Being. He said we can expect the virus to stick around for the foreseeable future. That means at least until the winter, probably the spring.

Many people are wondering if there will be another COVID-19 wave in the fall or spring. Dr. Swords said Cone Health isn't really viewing the virus in waves anymore. Instead, they are seeing steady case numbers with a little fluctuation here or there.

Recently, it was predicted the U.S. could have over 300,000 deaths by December. Dr. Swords said we will probably reach that number but it's really up to how fast the virus spreads. He said the best way to prevent getting to 300,000 deaths is by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and social distancing.

When it comes to wearing a face mask, Dr. Swords said we will be wearing them far into the spring. The time period for people to stop wearing a mask will be based on when we get an effective vaccine.