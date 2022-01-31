2 Your Well-Being: Cone health answers your COVID-19 questions

If you've recently tested positive for COVID-19, our Cone Health expert has everything you need to know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, you have a fever, cough or maybe you've just come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Then you take a test and get a positive result. What do you do next? That's what our Cone Health expert talked about in Monday's 2 Your Well-Being.

If you think you have COVID-19

If you think you have COVID-19, you can schedule an e-visit with your doctor. You can schedule an appointment on Cone Health's website. Anyone can sign up for a visit, even if you don't have a primary care doctor.

If you're feeling poorly, like starting to have a cough or breathing is uncomfortable, that's when Dr. Snider says you should call your primary care doctor to schedule an e-visit. She says you can also even get some prescriptions, like oral antiviral medication, through a virtual visit.

Don't head to the emergency department for a test.

You test positive

If you test positive, Dr. Cynthia Snider says stay home for at least five days.

She recommends you wear a mask around your family members, and they and anyone you had close contact with within the two days prior to testing positive get tested as well.

To help with your symptoms, Dr. Snider says you should stay hydrated. You can also take some medicines for fever.

Dr. Snider says you can anticipate having COVID-19 symptoms for around 5 days. She says people who are vaccinated will typically experience less severe symptoms for a shorter amount of time.