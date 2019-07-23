GREENSBORO, N.C. — Enter your questions below now regarding pregnancy and have them answered live on wfmynews2.com by Virginia Smith, MSN, CNM from Cone Health’s Women’s Hospital on Wednesday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Virginia Smith, MSN, CNM, is a certified nurse-midwife with Cone Health. Virginia has a passion for providing family-centered care and supporting women during natural childbirth. She holds a master’s degree in Nursing Midwifery from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing. Virginia is a native of Greensboro and has practiced with Cone Health at the Center for Women’s Healthcare at Kernersville for 7 years.

HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION

Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below

Enter your name then press enter

Type your question and submit

SAMPLE QUESTIONS

What is prenatal care? Why is it important? It’s hot! What can I do to stay cool while I’m pregnant? I frequently need to urinate. What can I do to help reduce the need to go? Are there certain foods or supplements I should avoid while I’m pregnant?





