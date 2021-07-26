8 months since first COVID-19 vaccine became public: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking COVID-19 vaccine: Where are we now, the latest updates, and what to expect going forward.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been eight months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved.

Since then, we have two more approved vaccines, expanded who is eligible to children ages 12 and up, but we’re not done fighting COVID-19, and vaccination efforts continue.

Dr. Andre Harvin is the Director of Pharmacy and Oncology at Cone Health. When it comes to vaccination rates in North Carolina, he said we're not where we want to be. A little be over half of eligible North Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, less than the three-quarters that experts want.

So why should you get vaccinated? Dr. Harvin said it's the best way to protect yourself from getting the virus. He adds, over 99% of people who are hospitalized or died from COVID in the last few months have been unvaccinated.

One reason why some people haven't gotten the vaccine is that they think they're young and healthy and don't need it. However,