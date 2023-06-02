Getting back on track with annual health screenings

Preventative health care services like screenings and annual wellness exams are so important for maintaining your well-being.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Preventative healthcare services like screenings and annual wellness exams are important for maintaining your well-being. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people missed or delayed these appointments with their care providers.

Cone Health is encouraging people to get their annual health screenings back on track.

Everyone, including children, is recommended to get preventative care; however, the type of care depends on age and family history. Women are encouraged to keep up with clinical breast exams and look for lumps that may be a sign of cancer. The most common cancer diagnosed in men is prostate cancer. It is also the third most commonly diagnosed and treated cancer.

Health leaders also recommend staying up with COVID booster shots. The Food and Drug Administration is pushing to make the shot a yearly recommendation for Americans. Some people including unvaccinated young children and older at-risk adults – would be eligible for two or more doses a year going forward, similar to what is recommended for influenza vaccines.

