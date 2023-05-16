Don't wait! Head to the doctor's office for an annual visit

Routine annual visits can help spot problems early or just keep you on a healthy path.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Staying healthy can sometimes feel like a challenge but a great way to stay on track is by heading to the doctor's office for annual wellness visits.

These visits are for everyone, young and old alike.

"A lot of these wellness visits are looking to discover these things we might not know about yet, they're looking for that early intervention and prevention," said Richard Morrow, Nurse Practitioner at LeBauer HealthCare at Summerfield Village.

Experts say making these visits every year can cut down on the number of times you have to head to the doctor's because an annual well visit will set the foundation for care throughout the year.

The times you are feeling fine is often the best time to come in for an annual wellness visit.

"If we can take further steps to make sure you are getting sick less often, I want to make sure that's the best case," said Morrow.

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING AN ANNUAL VISIT

Update your medical chart

Add in any new family history that could impact your health

Head to toe physical exam

Routine blood work

A great example of something that can be uncovered in an annual visit, is high blood pressure.