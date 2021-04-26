Breaking down myths about young adults and the vaccine: 2 Wants to Know

Cone Health's Dr. Zoe Stallings says COVID-19 impacts younger people as much as it does older people

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone 16 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the U.S.

But some young adults haven't rolled up their sleeve yet.

Dr. Zoe Stallings with Cone Health addressed common misconceptions young people have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Myth #1: Young people don’t need to get the vaccine because they are immune to COVID-19

Dr. Zoe Stallings says that's simply not true. The virus doesn't play favorites.

Myth #2: If older people are vaccinated, I don’t need to get vaccinated

We have to make sure we are protecting those around us. There is an entire movement of the population, we need to get 75% vaccinated. The vaccine cannot kill you. There are long standing effects from this disease. The risk of getting the disease is greater.

Myth #3: The COVID-19 vaccine could cause infertility

The American College of OB/GYN is advising pregnant patients to get vaccinated. The CDC has not released any statements suggesting this. We have data on pregnant women, some who participated in trials did get pregnant during trials and they were fine and so was the baby.

Myth #4: You can get COVID-19 from the vaccine

Physicians are not giving you the disease. The portion that your body is injected with is similar to the common cold. It's essentially a photocopy, your body recognizes the virus, takes a photocopy and memorizes it for later.

Myth #5: The vaccine might be expensive, or you need health insurance to get it

At no point is cost going to limit you from getting this vaccine. It is expensed through the federal government.