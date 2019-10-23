GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jennifer Burns, MSN, AGNP-C is an Adult Nurse Practitioner, Oncology and Hematology at Cone Health. She will answer your breast cancer and prevention questions on Wednesday, October 23 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION

Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below

Enter your name then press enter

Type your question and submit

You can also submit questions, here

MORE ABOUT JENNNIFER BURNS

Jennifer Burns, MSN, AGNP-C, is a board-certified adult nurse practitioner. She specializes in hematology and oncology, including gynecologic oncology. Jennifer never wants patients to feel alone, and she takes time to answer questions, provide healthcare information and share resources with her patient and their families. Her professional interests include symptom management, chemotherapy care and survivorship. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys running, CrossFit, traveling and making memories with her two daughters and husband.

For more information on Cone Health’s Breast Cancer services, click here.

