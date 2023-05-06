Getting screened for cancer can save lives

Early detection can be a key part of a healthy recovery. Know when to get screened for certain cancers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Becoming a cancer survivor is a battle everyone should hopefully celebrate. Oftentimes being able to treat cancer starts with early detection.

The biggest way to detect a problem is by making sure you are getting regular screenings.

Here's a breakdown of when and how often you should be screened.

Colon Cancer

Once you turn 45 get screened with a colonoscopy or other options.

Breast Cancer

Once you turn 50 get a mammogram, but talk with your primary health care provider once you turn 40.

Lung Cancer

Anyone who smokes should get screened around 50.

Cervical Cancer

Start screenings at age 21 and check every 3 years, once you turn 30 you'll want to check every 3 to 5 years.

Prostate Cancer

More on a case by case basis, so talk with your primary care provider to decide when it's right for you.

Skin Cancer

No hard evidence that health care screenings can prevent it, so no recommendation for yearly screenings if you are at average risk. Instead, do a monthly self examine and if you notice a problem, get in to a doctor.

The biggest takeaway? Don't wait!

"If you have any concerns go in and talk to your primary care doctor, don't wait for those ages or screening recommendations," said Lauren McElwee, DNP, LeBauer HealthCare at Grandover Village.