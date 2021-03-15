You're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, here's what you can and can't do | 2 Your Well-Being

Cone Health experts answer questions about what people can and cannot do once fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The CDC recently released guidelines advising people what they can and can't do after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine consists of two shots given 21 days apart. The company's vaccine has a 95% effective rate at preventing COVID-19 in anyone who was not previously infected.

Moderna's vaccine is a two shot series given 28 days apart. The company's vaccine has a 94.1% effective rate, according to the CDC.

Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is given in a single dose and has a 66.3% effective rate at preventing the virus in people who didn't show symptoms two weeks before getting the vaccine, according to the CDC's website.

Dr. Zoe Stalling with Primary Care at Pomona, a Cone Health Medical Group, explains how people can apply the guidelines to their daily lives and also continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

What does fully vaccinated mean?

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting either the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, or after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It's been 15 days since I got my vaccine, am I able to get together with people outside of my home?

Groups of fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without wearing a mask.

A fully vaccinated person can also gather with unvaccinated people outside of their homes without masks unless the person is at high-risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19.

Will I still have to wear my mask?