There are a lot of health screenings. Do you know at what age you need them?

Cone Health breaks down who needs certain health screenings and at what age.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids are back in school. You’ve checked off the to-dos on their health checklist -- but how is your checklist looking? Parents and grandparents -- don’t forget to take care of your health too.

In this 2 Your Well-Being, Dr. Brad Thompson with LeBauer Healthcare at Grandover Village joined us to talk about the importance of regular checkups and health screenings. It all starts with making sure you have a primary care doctor who can help you stay ahead of health concerns.

“Most of these (screenings), we’d like to have come through us, so we’re a part of your care and we know where it’s going,” Dr. Thompson said.

He said he realizes some people might think of it as just one more thing to schedule in their busy lives - but it's really important.

"The main point of these screening tests is to find disease early, before it’s a problem. A lot of times when these diseases occur, such as heart disease, it’s already too late. You might be presenting symptoms of a heart attack or maybe you have some changes in your stool and colon cancer is more advanced," he said.

Your Health Screenings Checklist: What should everyone get screened for and at what age?

Health screenings for women

Age 21+ -- Breast exam, pelvic exam, cervical cancer screening

Age 40+ -- Mammogram and ovarian cancer screening

Age 65+ -- Osteoporosis screening (bone density scan)

Health screenings for men

Age 20+ -- Testicular exam

Age 55+ -- Prostate cancer screening

Age 65+ -- Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening for those with smoking history

