GREENSBORO, N.C. — The new Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital will open Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The goal of the new Women’s & Children’s Center is to provide the same exceptional, distinctive and personal care that has been a hallmark of Women’s Hospital since it opened in 1990.

Cone Health details some of what patients can expect on its website:

Locates women's and children's services to the same campus, which will bring improved quality and convenience to the community.

Brings women closer to the specialists and advanced services available at Moses Cone Hospital, while maintaining the special environment that Women’s Hospital offers women across the Triad.

Transforms the design of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to enable greater family privacy and personalized care. Adds needed NICU beds (45 beds vs. 36 currently) to better accommodate our 6,200 births per year.

Enhances care for mothers, babies, and families with the redesign of patient rooms, care units and waiting areas driven by insights provided by patients and caregivers.

You can sign up for a tour of the new facility here.

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Women & heart health risks

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: Winter clothes and car seat safety

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: How to become a healthier you in 2020

RELATED: 'There Is Hope!' More Women Are Surviving Breast Cancer Thanks To Improved Treatment and Screening

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: A Look at the Latest Trends in Labor and Childbirth

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: 3 Steps To A Successful School Year