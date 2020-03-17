GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stress and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus can take a toll on our mental health.

Kathy Clayton is a therapist and program manager with the employee counseling program, has a Master's degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker.

And Kathy, one of the biggest questions we're asking is how can you deal with the stress and anxiety from coronavirus?

Clayton says stress can weaken your immune system, so find a way to calm down your body that works for you.

Here are some ideas:

exercise

mindfulness

prayer

deep breathing

meditation

"You have to show up strong because your immune system is going to be weakened if you don't show up strong and take extra precautions," said Clayton.

Worries about the virus and recent current events can be emotional for all of us.

Clayton recommends setting limits when it comes to talking about the outbreak. Set a time limit for how often you check the news and talk about it with your friends and family.

