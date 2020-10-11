2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 and Thanksgiving

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at how you can still celebrate while still staying safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away but what does it look like during the coronavirus pandemic? In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at how you can still celebrate while still staying safe.

Dr. Cynthia Snider is Cone Health's infection prevention medical director. She said you should limit Thanksgiving to a small gathering with people you live with but understands that is not always possible. It really depends on how much risk a person is willing to take. If you do want to celebrate with extended family and friends, consider celebrating virtually or outdoors.

Dr. Snider said in a perfect world you should quarantine and get tested several days before the event. That's not always possible so Dr. Snider said to have everyone wear a mask and social distance. She said to also keep your home well ventilated by opening windows and doors.

When it comes to after Thanksgiving, Dr. Snider said you might also want to quarantine and get tested again. The bigger your celebration, the bigger your chances are of being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

When it comes to the actual event, Dr. Snider said you should designate one person to hand out all the food. Try and avoid the traditional potluck dinner. Dr. Snider said you also want to be careful with alcoholic drinks because it can decrease your awareness when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask.