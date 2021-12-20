COVID-19 and the holidays | 2 Your Well-Being

Cone Health's Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider answers your questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread across the country while we still fight the delta variant. How do we keep our risk low for COVID-19 as we head into holiday celebrations and what should we do if we are exposed over the holidays? Cone Health's Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider covers all that and more.

Omicron

Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths from the omicron variant. However, the CDC said breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur.

Testing

You should get tested if you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, were exposed to the virus, or traveling internationally and returning to the United States.

Dr. Snider said you could be contagious three days after you were exposed to COVID-19. If you're celebrating the holidays with extended family, she recommends getting tested the day before or the day of the event.

Right now, appointments are required for testing at Cone Health but are not available at Cone Health Urgent Care or emergency department locations.

You can find a test here or by calling 336-890-1188.

Vaccine

You must attest to the date you received your last dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine to schedule your booster dose. You do have to make an appointment ahead of time. You can do that here or by calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lost vaccine card