2 Your Well-Being | Cone Health experts help you understand mask recommendations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mask recommendations have changed over the course of the pandemic. Recently the CDC updated their guidance again, allowing people in certain areas to wear masks less often.

To help you understand the recommendations and make a decision for yourself, we spoke with Dr. Cynthia Snider, Cone Health's Infection Prevention Director.

Dr. Snider said the new guidance incorporates both case counts and COVID-19's impact on local hospitals. If you live in the low or medium range, most people can take their masks off safely, according to the CDC. People who live in high-impact areas should continue to wear a mask in indoor, public spaces.

Dr. Snider said you can find your county and the current recommendations here.

Some places still require masks, even if they are in areas in the low or medium categories. They include public transit and hospitals. Dr. Snider said the hospital mask rules apply to both patients and visitors.