COVID-19 trends are falling | What happens next: 2 Wants to Know

Our COVID-19 trends are falling, but so is testing and vaccinations. Dr. Deborah Grant with Cone Health explains what we can do to keep the momentum going.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our state's COVID-19 trends continue showing improvement.

We've hit big milestones, such as getting our daily number of percent positive cases down below 2%, and this gives leaders more room to ease restrictions.

Dr. Deborah Grant, the Chief nursing officer for ambulatory and population health for Cone Health explains what comes next in the pandemic.

The past several weeks we’ve seen a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases. Can you speak to that - what the numbers look like now compared to few months ago?

A couple of months ago we were well above 200 COIVD-19 patients in Cone Health. As of today, only 12 were being treated across all Cone Health facilities. Dr. Grant says a big player in this is the number of vaccines.

As a result, testing volumes across the state have also decreased. How has testing been impacted at Cone Health and what should people know?

Testing has continued to go do. If you have any symptoms, or if you've been exposed, go get a test! It's still the best way to tell you if you have it or if you think you have it. You can find a testing location at Cone Health here.

Now let’s talk about vaccines - there’s been a lot of progress and dedication towards vaccinating the community - including some updates regarding vaccination efforts with Cone Health.