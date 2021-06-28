COVID-19 vaccine and kids: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine. Since May when ages 12 and older became eligible, several young people have received the vaccine, however, many haven’t.

Dr. Michael Cinoman is the executive medical director of pediatric services for Cone Health. He said children ages 12 and up should get the vaccine right now. Do not wait until school starts or even when their doctor's office offers it. Dr. Cinoman said children can also get the COVID vaccine with their other back-to-school vaccines.

Dr. Cinoman also touched on a possible link to heart inflammation and the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in younger people.

The FDA said the problem appears to be most common in young men after they receive their second of two doses, but it is nevertheless rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.

Dr. Cinoman said heart inflammation is also common with getting coronavirus and your chance of getting it from the virus itself is higher than getting it from the vaccine. Dr. Cinoman said the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweigh the risks.